'Play that fat c*nt's music': Big Narstie joins Luc Belaire campaign

French wine brand Luc Belaire has enlisted Brixton-born rapper Big Narstie for a new campaign, "Self made tastes better", which highlights self-made celebrities.

In the first of a new series of 10 interviews produced by 1508 Concierge, debuting today on urban entertainment site GRM Daily, Narstie shares his journey from grime artist to host of his self-titled TV show, The Big Narstie Show.

Surrounded by Belaire-branded beverages and sitting cosily on a sofa, in conversation with the brand’s chief executive, Brett Berish, Big Narstie revealed how he used social media to improve the public reception of his music and connect with his audience.

Big Narstie (real name Tyrone Lindo) said: "As soon as I showed the world my personality, they connected with me.

"I'm saying to myself: 'Why am I getting 100,000 views for smoking weed in my car and talking? But I'm only getting 20,000 views for my song?' My boy Ledge is like: 'Because you're not intertwining your personality with your music, you're only showing one side of you. You've got to show them all of you.'"

Big Narstie revealed that he reached out directly to his fans online, adding: "I said something to all my fans out there who rate my music and like me – if you don't want to see me back on the road selling drugs and doing mad stuff, start phoning radio and telling them to play my music.

"Next day, BBC Radio 1 [got] 2,000 phone calls [saying]: 'Play that fat c*nt's music.'"

In the 22-minute film, Big Narstie also teases the release of new music and his upcoming first mixed martial arts fight in October.

The work was created in-house and will feature an array of established and up-and-coming music artists, actors and TV personalities, including Charlie Sloth, Michael Dapaah and Richard Blackwood.

The video series first launched in August 2017 with rapper Post Malone. It has since featured the likes of boxer Deontay Wilder and music artists Rick Ross and DJ Khaled.