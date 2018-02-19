PlayStation begins EMEA creative agency search

According to sources, the Sony-owned gaming brand began meeting with agencies this week. It is understood the process will be run through Creativebrief.

PlayStation currently works with Amsterdam-based agency 180 Kingsday in Europe, while Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York handles its activity in the US. Since 2016, the brand’s media has been managed globally by Group M’s MediaCom.

However, a Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe spokesman denied that a review was taking place, stating: "There is no PlayStation EMEA pitch underway."

A spokeswoman for 180 Kingsday added: "There is no pan-European account review currently taking place. Playstation do occasionally engage other agencies on an ad-hoc project basis, however 180 Kingsday still maintains its longstanding relationship with the brand."

Creativebrief was unavailable for comment.

In November, PlayStation created a giant neon cylinder installment to enable people to enjoy its products at the Paris Games Week. The stand, created by Amplify for the seventh consecutive year, aimed to give the space a "highly visible glow".