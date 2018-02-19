Alex Brownsell
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

PlayStation begins EMEA creative agency search

PlayStation has begun a search for a creative agency to work on its advertising across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

PlayStation begins EMEA creative agency search

According to sources, the Sony-owned gaming brand began meeting with agencies this week. It is understood the process will be run through Creativebrief.

PlayStation currently works with Amsterdam-based agency 180 Kingsday in Europe, while Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York handles its activity in the US. Since 2016, the brand’s media has been managed globally by Group M’s MediaCom.

However, a Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe spokesman denied that a review was taking place, stating: "There is no PlayStation EMEA pitch underway."

A spokeswoman for 180 Kingsday added: "There is no pan-European account review currently taking place. Playstation do occasionally engage other agencies on an ad-hoc project basis, however 180 Kingsday still maintains its longstanding relationship with the brand."

Creativebrief was unavailable for comment.

In November, PlayStation created a giant neon cylinder installment to enable people to enjoy its products at the Paris Games Week. The stand, created by Amplify for the seventh consecutive year, aimed to give the space a "highly visible glow".

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

MEDIA
Death of the classroom?

Promoted

February 16, 2018

Death of the classroom?