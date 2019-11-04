PlayStation creates fantasy-themed experience for Death Stranding launch

Sony PlayStation is staging an immersive experience to mark the launch of new game Death Stranding.

The action game, created by Hideo Kojima, features a character who has to travel across a series of worlds to save mankind from extinction. Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner provided voices and motion capture for the game.

To emulate the dreamlike world, participants begin the experience by watching the game’s haunting trailers, before moving through a series of chambers that bring to life key moments and environments from Death Stranding. These feature theatrical effects using lights, sounds and performers.

Visitors will also get the chance to receive a branded photo with the game's characters and purchase exclusive merchandise.

Agency Circle is managing the experience, which is taking place across two weekends in November. It kicked off on 2 November and will also be running during 8-10 November at Camden Stables Market. The game is released on 8 November.