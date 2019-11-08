Emmet McGonagle
PlayStation turns on the waterworks as global campaign continues

Ad promotes PS4 Pro console.


Sony PlayStation has released the next instalment of its global campaign, bringing to light the emotive nature of its latest console, PS4 Pro.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s third piece of work for the brand since winning its global advertising account earlier this year, "Feel the power of Pro", is set in a world left desolate and submerged in water. 

A giant clock ticks backwards as the mass of water retreats, leaving buildings and vehicles unscathed. 

Water flows upwards to an apartment complex, revealing the source of the stream to be a tear rolling down a man’s cheek as he plays Death Stranding on the PS4 Pro.

The work was created by Darren Beresford and Richard Gayton, and directed by Frederic Planchon through Academy. The media agency is MediaCom.

"Playing great games has the ability to immerse you in powerful stories that move you in unexpected ways," Mary Yee, vice-president of marketing at PlayStation, said.

"When players dive into a game on PS4 Pro, they are met with breathtakingly detailed experiences, eliciting a deep connection with the characters and story. ‘Feel the power of Pro’ is a devoted love letter to those revered moments from some of our most cherished games."

PlayStation kicked off its global campaign last month with a film featuring characters from the console’s most popular games falling from the sky and into players' homes, while a second ad, "It’s time to play", was released earlier this week.

The brand is also set to stage an immersive experience to mark the launch of Death Stranding, which will be running this weekend (8-10 November) at Camden Stables Market.

