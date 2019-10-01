Oliver McAteer
PlayStation's first work by Adam & Eve/DDB is beautiful chaos

Shop became brand's creative agency of record earlier this year.


The first piece of work from Adam & Eve/DDB for Sony PlayStation is a whole new level of peeper-pleasing. 

Sony Interactive Entertainment debuted the global spot today to push its game-streaming service, PlayStation Now

"PlayStation Now is the first work to break in our new partnership with Eric [Lempel] and the team at PlayStation," Mat Goff, chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, said. "We have been working together on a number of projects across the summer and are excited to see them land with the gaming community over the next few months."

The ad features characters from some of the console’s most popular games falling from the sky. They smash into players’ homes – an imagining of how characters are summoned to consoles from the cloud.

The team wanted to capture the feeling of instant gratification that PlayStation Now gives players, who have access to hundreds of games through the device. 

Jim Ryan, president and chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment, added: "Following PlayStation Now's expansion earlier this year, we have coverage for more than 70% of our global PS4 user base, making it the ideal time to revamp the service with a more compelling price and stronger content offering.

"We have accumulated a wealth of knowledge in cloud gaming since PlayStation Now's launch in 2014. That, coupled with our 25-year legacy in the games business and strong partnerships we've forged with publishers, positions us to continue leading and innovating in this field as the gaming industry evolves."

Adam & Eve/DDB became PlayStation’s new global creative agency of record after a six-month review in May. 

Incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York did not participate in the pitch.

At the time of the review, a BBH spokesperson said: "After six great years partnering with PlayStation, BBH has decided not to participate in the global pitch process. We're incredibly proud of the amazing work we created together on this iconic brand. We wish PlayStation the best as they build on the success we created together."

