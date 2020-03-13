Plenty set to appoint AMV to creative account

Plenty, the kitchen-roll brand, is set to appoint Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to its UK advertising account after a three-way pitch including McCann UK and the incumbent, Publicis.Poke.

Publicis London (which merged with sister shop Poke last year) had worked on the brand since at least 2010, the year in which the agency introduced long-standing brand mascot Juan Sheet, who has helped the brand secure a market-leading position in the UK. Last year, sales were narrowly ahead of main rival Regina, according to Nielsen data.

Publicis.Poke works with Plenty owner Essity globally on multiple brands in 22 markets and the pitch does not affect its other work. Essity was spun off from Plenty’s former owner, SCA, in 2017 as a holding company for SCA’s health and hygiene brands.

AMV already works with Essity on femcare brand Bodyform (also known as Libresse), for which it has created the critically acclaimed campaigns "Blood normal" and "Viva la vulva". The latter was the second-most-awarded campaign globally in 2019.

Essity declined to comment.