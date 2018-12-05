PlugBoy switches on Bude Tunnel Experience for Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s has transformed its Bude Tunnel, the Perspex tunnel that runs along its store in the Cornish town, into a Christmas extravaganza.

The Bude Tunnel Experience, create by Gravity Road, launches tonight (7 December) with lighting tech being deployed to create the longest animated light tunnel in Europe at over 70 metres.

The lightshow will be switched on by internet sensation #PlugBoy, who features in the Sainsbury’s Christmas TV ad.

The tunnel has gained fame after tongue-in-cheek visitors voted it the town’s number-one attraction on TripAdvisor.

The experience, will runs for a week, is in support of a local community fundraiser called #LightUpBude – a campaign to fund Christmas lights. The fundraiser followed news that, due to budget cuts, the local council was unable to fund any decorations in the town this year.

Store manager Steve Gent worked alongside Sainsbury’s marketing team and Gravity Road to design and build the light show.