Pocc appoints Kevin Morosky as creative leader

Pocc (People of Culture Collective) has appointed Kevin Morosky as chief creative officer.

Morosky will leave his role as creative director of Havas Jump (the content arm of Havas Media) to take the creative reins of Pocc.

He co-founded Pocc in 2018 and leads the creative network along with Nana Bempah, co-founder and chief executive, and head of growth Jordie Wildin.

In his expanded role, Morosky will oversee Pocc’s creative services, including the Pocc Creative Studio, Pocc Productions and Pocc Talks, as well as brand activations such as the Pocc x Clear Channel Art Fund.

Since its launch as a WhatsApp group, Pocc has grown into a network of more than 900 black, brown and ethnically diverse professionals working in advertising, media, film, photography, fashion, music and the arts.

Pocc has worked with brands including BBC 1Xtra, Dazed, Disney, The Guardian, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Facebook.

Beyond Pocc, Morosky will continue to work on projects with his creative partner Tom Dunn, including developing a feature film with the BBC.

He began his career in film photography, with his work published in Dazed, ID and Vogue. In advertising, he has created campaigns for brands including Samsung, O2, Vodafone and Lush. He is also jury president of the D&AD New Blood Awards 2021.

Morosky said: “I’m excited about Pocc and having that space to spearhead creative work that puts authenticity above overheads, and being able to continue the growth of our other offerings alongside the rest of the team. The flexibility of Pocc enables not only myself but other employees and members to dig down into their passions, meaning the creative adventures of Tom and Kev are only just beginning as Pocc goes from strength to strength. Gassed, tbh.”