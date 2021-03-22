Pocc and Clear Channel shine spotlight on under-represented artists

People of Culture Collective, the network promoting equality for ethnic minority people in the creative industries, has teamed up with Clear Channel to develop an art fund championing under-represented creatives.

In an out-of-home campaign rolling out this week, nine artists will see their work shown on the Clear Channel estate as part of the first instalment of the programme. It aims to bring art to the public and boost the profiles of these artists.

Selected via an open call in February by Pocc and its creative arm, Pocc Studios, artists responded to the theme: what does gender equality mean to you?

The selected artists are: Caroline Adeyemi, Denisha Anderson, Natasher Beecher, Abbey Monteiro, Kevin Morosky, Kaysha T Omole, Mathushaa Sagthidas, Jael Umerah-Makelemi and Amritha Vadi.

Morosky, Pocc's co-founder and head of creative, and Beecher, head of copy, curated the project. The featured work spans photography, illustration, poetry and design.

Clear Channel previously partnered Pocc and Facebook for the “Making Britain great since” campaign.

One in Two by Omole

Beecher said: “Displaying such powerful, emotive and impactful creative in a way that makes people think a little differently – or even simply lightens their day – is what many in our industry strive for. To be able to show such work from our community shouldn’t be a rarity, so we hope to change that through this artist-in-residence series.”

Lucy McKillop, head of brand marketing at Clear Channel UK, added: “We’re beyond excited about launching this project together. We get to extend our partnership with Pocc and create artistic residencies for visual artists from under-represented backgrounds nationally – which is incredibly important.

“But, also, as more and more people get back to enjoying the great outdoors, it’s a joy to bring art to the streets of the UK for everyone to enjoy.”

Pocc was founded by Morosky and Nana Bempah in 2018. It now counts more than 850 creative professionals among its network in the UK, Amsterdam and the US.