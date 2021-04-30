Maria Iu
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pocc encourages participation in local elections with outdoor campaign

Organisation is working with Clear Channel and UK Democracy Fund.

Pocc: digital activity rolls out this week
People of Culture Collective, the organisation that seeks to drive equality for diverse people in the creative industries, has rolled out a digital out-of-home campaign to encourage people to vote in this week’s local elections.

“Voting is self-care” frames cast the vote as an integral part of one’s self-care routine in the run-up to Mental Health Awareness Week starting on 10 May. The campaign launched on digital out-of-home sites on Monday and is run in partnership with Clear Channel and the UK Democracy Fund, an initiative that aims to strengthen democracy by encouraging voter participation. Activity will also appear on social media channels.

The local elections take place on Thursday and involve 5,000 seats across 145 English local councils, 13 mayors in England, 39 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales, and 129 MSPs in the Scottish parliament.

Kevin Morosky, Pocc’s chief creative officer, said: “All year round, we’ve engaged in conversations and protest – Black Lives Matter, Stop HS2, Kill the Bill, the 97 March. Protests are the start but, as we know, the movement doesn’t stop there. The next stage is to vote.

“As a community and as individuals who care about a vast range of issues from schooling and the environment to racism, sexism and equity, we need to start backing ourselves. We understand the distrust in politicians. We sympathise and we get it. But we need every weapon at our disposal.

“Vote and protest – do both. Be in all the spaces, take up all the spaces and start to elect people that we want to be doing the thing.”

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Pocc and Clear Channel will also showcase a range of artists sharing their secrets to self-care.

Last month, Morosky left his role as creative director at Havas Jump to take on the expanded post of chief creative officer at Pocc. He co-founded the network in 2018 with Nana Bempah, who is Pocc’s chief executive.

In March, Pocc and Clear Channel partnered to develop an art fund to champion under-represented creatives.

