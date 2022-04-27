All Points East partners cryptocurrency exchange Luno for festival activations

All Points East has announced cryptocurrency exchange Luno as its presenting partner. The partnership, which has been facilitated by AEG Global Partnerships, will enable Luno to educate festival-goers about the power and possibilities of cryptocurrency.

Taking place in Victoria Park from 19 to 28 August, this year's festival events are expected to attract more than 350,000 festival-goers.

Luno's partnership with All Points East will include the creation of the "Luno lounge" on the festival site to reflect the themes of accessibility and opportunity. The brand will also have a number of crypto-themed environments at the festival.

In addition, Luno will run promotions and competitions for festival tickets via social media, give its customers fast-track entry and grant them other on-site benefits such as VIP upgrades.

Luno is becoming more active in the UK's music and entertainment space as it aims to build on the increasing interest in digital and blockchain technology among the cultural sector and creative industries. At All Points East, Luno will work with artists to create unique content about the opportunities of crypto.

Sam Kopelman, UK country manager at Luno, said: "We're delighted to be the presenting partner for All Points East this year. You only have to look at the line-up to see that it's a festival with real cultural relevance that attracts a forward-thinking crowd.

"As such, it's the perfect partner for us to develop a long-term relationship with music fans, artists and the broader industry. Every day the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger, with blockchain innovations beginning to revolutionise the industry."

Jim King, chief executive of European festivals at AEG Presents, said: "All Points East has grown from strength to strength over the past four years. 2022 arguably has the strongest line-up to date and so it's the perfect opportunity for us to welcome Luno as the presenting partner for the festival.

"We will be working with Luno to add value to both fans and park users across the whole festival, especially during our midweek 'In the neighbourhood' programme."