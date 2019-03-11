Shannon Moyer
All Points East partners Q magazine to boost sales

The music magazine will publish custom content for the festival.

London music festival All Points East has teamed up with Q magazine to create an exclusive, bespoke advertising campaign to help drive ticket sales.

The collaboration was organized by Bauer Media Advertising, and aims to link the 10-day East London festival with Q’s music-focused content.

The magazine will create customised, branded coverage for the festival, including publishing interviews with All Points East headliners to build interest in the event.

Abby Carvosso, group managing director at Bauer Media Advertising, said: "Q is the ultimate guide to modern music and this commercial partnership will deliver on All Points East’s brief by creating tailor-made content with serious music credentials."

Through the partnership, readers of Q will have access to exclusive backstage interviews and social media "takeovers" by musical artists.

Ted Kessler, editor of Q, said: "This partnership will bring Q’s loyal audience closer to the acts both in the run-up to the festival and during the event. Fans will fans feel like they are a part of it before the gates are even open."

The campaign will run until 2 June in print, online and on social media. All Points East takes place over two weekends from 24 May to 2 June in Victoria Park in East London.

