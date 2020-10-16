Pokemon creates video series touring its game locations from a customised bus

Pokémon is inviting fans to discover the UK locations that inspired the landscapes in its games through a video series and downloadable guide.

The Galar region in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games was "modelled on real-world environments" and includes landmarks such as Stonehenge and the Giant's Causeway. During a five-part YouTube series, presenters Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes will journey around the country on board a customised Routemaster bus, visiting some of the inspirational locations. Episodes will also feature an interactive challenge for trainers at home.

The presenters will be joined in each episode by celebrity fans to learn more about the world of the two video-game titles and the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Using the digital "Galar Expedition Guide", consumers can follow along with the series and discover more about the regions in the games.

Hope and Glory is delivering the project.