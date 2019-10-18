Pokemon gives back to UK fans with two-storey pop-up



Pokémon has opened a London pop-up to give fans a chance to get involved in an experience similar to its stores in Japan and mark the launch of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.

The two-storey activation at Westfield London runs for four weeks from today (Friday) and features a game demo suite, photo opportunities and a pre-ordering area. There are exclusive British-themed products available, including a Pickachu with an umbrella and bowler hat.

It promotes the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games on Nintendo that are based in the new Galar region, with locations inspired by the UK. Players will be able to explore environments including country villages and catherdral cities.

Anthony Cornish, marketing director of The Pokémon Company International, told Campaign: "We’ve put this shop on to celebrate the new games that are based in the UK. Taking British themes and building them into the products.

"We want to give back to the community and give them a chance to experience products that they can’t get anywhere else."

The pop-up is being delivered by Hot Pickle.