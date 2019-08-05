Pokémon plans pop-up to launch Nintendo Switch games

Pokémon will open a pop-up in London to launch Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, the latest instalments in the game series.

From 18 October to 15 November the pop-up in Westfield London will give fans a chance to purchase products and will feature "designs not found anywhere else". It will also be hosting in-store activities.

The Pokémon Center London will be celebrating the launch of the games for Nintendo Switch that will be released worldwide on 15 November.

The pop-up will pay tribute to "the United Kingdom’s role in inspiring the design and feel of the all-new Galar region players will explore in the games".