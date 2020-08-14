Simon Gwynn
PokerStars bets it all on noir in debut campaign by Anomaly

Agency was appointed to the global account last May.

PokerStars: ad includes imagery traditionally associated with cool
PokerStars has launched a new master brand platform with a multichannel campaign created by Anomaly, “I’m in”. The brand now spans three products: PokerStars, PokerStars Sports and PokerStars Casino.

It is the first work by the agency since it was appointed last May as global creative agency for the PokerStars brand, as well as being handed responsibility for parent company The Stars Group in the US.

The campaign’s TV ad, directed by Daniel Kaufman through Anonymous Content, is shot in black and white with a cinematic style and features a montage of scenes reminiscent of classic thrillers and sports movies. It will be supported by digital, print, out-of-home and social. Media is handled by PHD, which last September won the conslidated account for PokerStars and sister brand Sky Bet.

At a later point PokerStars will also show its first TV ad focused on safer gaming. This comes as the industry faces calls in the UK for a total ban on TV and online gambling ads.

Last September, PokerStars appointed Martin Nieri, former chief executive of Partners Andrews Aldridge (now part of Engine), as global director of brand, creative and communications.

Commenting on the campaign, Nieri said: “Our new brand positioning was inspired by the community PokerStars serves, an incredible collection of individuals who seek out fun in the everyday. This campaign holds a mirror up to that while calling out to like-minded individuals to join us on a journey that will both excite and entertain."

