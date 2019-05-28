Kim Benjamin
PokerStars owner picks Anomaly for global advertising

Appointment follows competitive pitch against Droga5 and McCann.

PokerStars: announced UFC partnership recently
Online betting and gaming provider The Stars Group has appointed Anomaly as its creative agency in the US and for its flagship brand PokerStars globally.

Anomaly beat Droga5 London and McCann London to win the business.

The agency's remit in the US will span The Stars Group's brands, including the recently announced partnership between PokerStars and mixed martial arts organisation Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Work will mainly be produced from Anomaly’s London and New York offices, but the team will also call on resources from all seven offices within the Anomaly network.

Christopher Coyne, chief marketing officer at The Stars Group, said: "Anomaly blew the doors off with their creative pitch. This is the beginning of something brand new for our brands. We can’t wait to show off the results."

Camilla Harrisson, chief executive and partner of Anomaly London, said: "The progressive vision of The Stars Group demands the full breadth of the Anomaly offering. They are the perfect partner at the perfect time."

PokerStars is currently reviewing its global media planning and buying account, on which PHD is the incumbent. Sky Bet, another brand owned by The Stars Group, is also reviewing its UK media business. MediaCom Leeds works on Sky Bet and PokerStars in the UK. 

The Stars Group sold a 4.99% stake to Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corporation for a reported $236m (£183m) earlier this month.

