PokerStars and Sky Bet review media

The betting brands are owned by The Stars Group.

Sky Bet: it is reviewing its media account
PokerStars and Sky Bet are reviewing their global and UK media planning and buying accounts respectively.

The betting companies, which are owned by US-based The Stars Group, are holding pitch briefings next week at Old Trafford, Manchester United Football Club’s ground.

PHD is the incumbent on the PokerStars business and MediaCom Leeds currently holds the Sky Bet business.

Intermediary MediaSense is assisting with the pitch process.

The Stars Group acquired Sky Bet in a reported £3.4bn deal in July last year. Earlier that year the company promoted Christopher Coyne to chief marketing officer. The business reported revenue of $2bn for 2018, up from $1.3bn in 2017.

The Stars Group did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment.

Sky Bet launched a "responsible gambling" ad campaign in 2017 created by Who Wot Why.

