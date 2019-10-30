Polaroid photo lab seeks to generate campaign images

Polaroid is creating photography labs in New York and Paris to generate campaign ideas.

The pop-ups will showcase the brand's Polaroid Lab, a machine that creates photo prints from images projected from a mobile phone screen.

In Paris during 6 November-3 December, visitors will be able to choose their favorite photo on their phone, develop it through the lab and leave with the shot in Polaroid format. Workshops led by designers will be a space where people can test the latest Polaroid products with help from a professional.

Paris visitors can have an image of their favourite place or memory of the city developed and added to an in-store art installation. Images of unforgettable memories posted on social media with #PolaroidLabParis will be in with the chance of being displayed on 132 digital screens in Paris. The screens will be updated daily with new photos.

At the New York event, open from 8 November to 5 December, visitors can submit content to be displayed on 66 screens in lower Manhattan, interact with professional photographers, attend daily workshops and shop the full Polaroid Originals collection.

Both locations will display "Enter a memory", an exhibition by Chris Burkard documenting his trip to Iceland.

Oskar Smolokowski, chief executive of Polaroid Originals, said: "It’s the first time Polaroid Originals is dedicating a retail experience around instant photography while also highlighting our latest product, the Polaroid Lab, which beautifully marries digital and analogue photography."

Rosie Lee Creative is delivering the project.