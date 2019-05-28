Kim Benjamin
Political Shakedown game aims to encourage people to stand up to hate

Game was created by Now.

Political Shakedown: players can throw milkshake at those who spread hate
Political Shakedown: players can throw milkshake at those who spread hate

Now has created a game in answer to the current political frustration in the UK and to raise awareness of Stop Hate UK, an organisation that challenges all forms of hate crime and discrimination. 

Political Shakedown invites people to douse milkshakes over those who spread hate. The message at the end of the game reads: "Milkshaking is funny. But it won't stop hate. Donate the cost of a fancy-ass shake to Stop Hate UK instead."

The game was created by creative director Laura Muse, developer Paul Blackburn and designer Jordan Dicks, together with production company Jelly London.

Muse said: "It's really important in these divisive times that we stand up to hate in all its forms. There's so much more to be done and this game felt like a great way to spread a positive message that we can all get behind."  

Now's 2018 "Out of office" campaign for the Women’s Equality Party picked up a clutch of industry awards and was endorsed by Hillary Clinton on social media.

