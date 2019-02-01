Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

The Pool enters administration

Online platform aimed at women launched in 2015.

The Pool enters administration

The Pool, the online magazine aimed at women, has gone into administration.

Staff were informed of the move yesterday and took to Twitter to express sadness for the fate of the brand.

The Pool’s editor, Cate Sevilla, wrote: "I don't really know what to say. I'm absolutely gutted. This has been an extremely frustrating situation, and I'm heartbroken and fucked off. For my team. For our freelancers. For our readers. I always wanted to work at The Pool, and I can't quite believe what's happened."

She added that the team is "not quite sure" of the next step. Staff have been told that administrators are due to be appointed "in the next few days".

— Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) January 31, 2019

The Pool was set up in 2015 by Lauren Laverne and former Cosmopolitan editor Sam Baker. Laverne left last year and Baker announced her departure two weeks ago on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sam Baker (@theothersambaker) on

The site had been struggling over the past month, with freelance journalists posting on social media about not being paid for their work.

Other members of The Pool’s team have also been public about issues at the publisher. News editor Zoe Beaty wrote: "The Pool is officially over. No one can say anything coherent right now. But we have fucking done our best. My colleagues are steel. My managers are steel. I am sad."

Campaign has contacted The Pool for comment. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

January 29, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019