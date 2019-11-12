PopSugar opens 'Sugar chalet' shopping experience

PopSugar is opening "Sugar chalet", a pop-up shopping experience in New York’s Bryant Park. The two-storey chalet is designed to feel like an après-ski party with snowy backdrops and wooden chalet-inspired decor.

People can visit the mindful meditation den, take part in yoga classes and culinary workshops, and check out an interactive holiday shopping bazaar.

Visitors will be able to find out about brands including Elf Cosmetics, Athleta, Nature’s Way, Seventh Sense and 6pm at the free event on 23 November.

An interactive gifting wall will be filled with holiday gifts hidden behind compartments, providing a "surprise-and-delight" moment.

Mini-makeovers will be provided by Elf in a beauty oasis filled with sweet treats and surprises.

Women’s performance apparel brand Athleta will host morning yoga sessions, including "mom & me" and vinyasa flow classes. Attendees will receive a complimentary Manduka yoga mat and can get a personalised "card of gratitude" from a calligraphist.

Wellness and supplement brand Nature’s Way has created a "winter wellness retreat". The setting will be dotted with evergreens and serve up hot, fizzy Nature's Way sambucus elderberry drinks and a range of supplements.

Meditation studio MNDFL will lead meditation sessions and holistic wellness expert Maria Koutsogiannis will lead a custom spice-blending experience for guests, exploring the uses of beneficial herbs and spices in cooking.

CBD brand Seventh Sense will provide hand massages and palm readings by celebrity astrologers Aliza Kelly and Maia Orion. A "cozy corner" has been created by 6pm, where visitors can relax in hammocks with blankets and pillows.

Klarna will host a luxe lounge and photo opportunity, and frozen greek yogurt brand Yasso will serve up limited-edition holiday flavours from a custom Nordic-inspired cart.

The event is being delivered in-house.