The most popular Campaign long reads of 2018

1. The best 20 agencies of all time

As part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, we honour the UK’s 20 most influential agencies of the past half-century.

2. The future of branded experiences

Campaign's first Future of Branded Experiences report delves into a vibrant, growing market.

3. Find out who’s made it into the Power 100 2018

The much-anticipated Power 100 is the definitive list of inspirational movers and shakers in the UK marketing scene.

4. Best Places to Work 2018

With marketing and advertising facing greater competition for talent than ever before, the search for that perfect workplace recipe has never been more pressing. Find out which companies made our inaugural list.

5. Power 100 Next Generation 2018: Meet marketing’s rising stars

Who better to predict the future of marketing than the next generation of talent? The top rising stars of 2018 share their thoughts on the challenges that lie ahead.

6. Creativity’s female future: Meet the next generation of women redefining creativity

With Creative Equals, we present the women defining creativity today and tomorrow.

7. Who – if anyone – could replace Martin Sorrell?

Following the WPP chief executive’s dramatic departure, we identify some possible runners and riders for his replacement. Frontrunner Mark Read ended up getting the job.

8. Sorrell departs WPP: how an outsider shaped the global ad industry

More in Sorrell content: we examine how a man who had never run an ad agency rose to become such a dominant force in marketing communications.

9. How to save your marketing data from GDPR

The threat of GDPR loomed large in 2018. This handy guide tells marketers everything they need to know.

10. How KFC trolled the clean-eating trend for disruptive burger launch

KFC didn't start the "clean-eating" conversation online, but with BBH's help its Dirty Louisiana campaign certainly seemed to help end it.