Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pornhub wants people to ‘come together’ in sustainability push

Campaign created by Pornhub’s philanthropic division.

Pornhub has launched a sustainability campaign encouraging viewers to “come together for Mother Earth”.

Created by Pornhub’s philanthropic division, Pornhub Cares, “Sexstainability” features popular Pornhub models as they provide advice on how to be more sustainable – from reducing food waste and saving water to recycling responsibly – via a series of niche, eco-focused, instructional videos.

“It seems like we’ve forgotten just how sexy it is to be sustainable,” brand ambassador and porn model Kira Noir says as she picks up a condom wrapper from the ground. 

The 30-day initiative launched today (26 January), with Pornhub donating 10c (8p) to climate crisis charity 2030 or Bust for every view to a “Sexstainable” video over the next month. 

“We’re excited to educate people in a meaningful way that will not interfere with their regularly scheduled programming on Pornhub,” Noir said.

“Combining two things people really enjoy – sex and sustainability – made the most sense in creating our ‘Sexstainable’ initiative.

“After all, it’s 2021 (finally) – it’s important for all of us to get down to business and come together (literally) to help save Mother Earth."

Pornhub has also created a new section on its website that outlines small actions people can take to improve sustainability in their everyday lives.

This is not the first time that Pornhub has encouraged the public to help the planet.

In 2019, the platform launched a channel of "bee porn" videos in a bid to save the world’s dwindling bee population.

Laughlin Artz, executive director of 2030 or Bust, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Pornhub in getting the word out that not only is the climate crisis endable and that we have the power collectively to make that happen, but also that making that difference can be easy, sexy and fun. 

“We all want humanity to have a happy ending.”

In pre-pandemic days, Pornhub created a "Bonerless bathing suit" for men who enjoy the beach a bit too much. 

