Porsche produces light show inspired by new model

Porsche is producing a light show inspired by the inner workings of the Taycan electric sports car.

The "Soul electrified" event in London, taking place during 13-14 December, will give visitors an up-close-and-personal look at the Taycan for the first time in the UK.

The origins of the car, as well as how Porsche Motorsport is influencing the brand’s progression in e-mobility, are explored in a mini-exhibition at the English National Ballet headquarters in Canning Town.

In the 50-minute experience, there will also be a behind-the-scenes look at how the Taycan is made.

A bespoke light and projection art installation will bring the "electrified soul of the Porsche Taycan to life".