Position your company as an employer of choice

What do great employers have in common? Pinpointing universal factors is a challenge when each business has its own set of values and unique culture. After all, one individual’s idea of a wonderful workplace surely differs from another’s.

But one attribute the best businesses seem to share is the ability to attract and retain top talent, even in tough times. Even top employers may sometimes struggle to fill a particular niche role. But if you build such a strong reputation as a brilliant place to work and communicate your employer brand values so effectively that the people you want working for you naturally want to work for you too - well you’ve cracked a hard nut and given yourself an edge.

The Wonderful Workplaces 2019 Employer Branding Insights Report revealed that 96% of employees in marketing, advertising, media and events would consider an employer’s brand when applying for jobs, yet over half (59%) felt their most recent employer did not effectively communicate their brand. This was higher than the average of 46% across all sectors, so this industry needs to work harder on its employer branding.

What’s your real story?

Do you offer three months paid parental leave, like Save the Children recently introduced? Unlimited holidays? Proud of having a culture of rapid career progression? Start talking about the great initiatives or incentives you’re offering staff and what makes you stand out from others - but know that it’s more than such incentives that make your workplace culture. Have a strong vision and mission and use a variety of channels to communicate your positive messages. These may include social media, your website, relevant media sites and internal communications. Also consider how you’ll amplify those messages through partner channels that can access your target audience in the right places, at the right time.

But don’t paint an unrealistic rosy picture. There’s no point saying you offer a great work/life balance when in reality staff have to work late on a regular basis. Some people might be quite happy working long hours so long as they knew that’s what they were signing up for and are rewarded for it, but you won’t keep top people long if they expect one thing and consistently get another.

Who loves your workplace?

Before applying to join your organisation, many candidates will spend time researching what it’s like to work there and what others are saying about you. People within your organisation who love working there are your biggest brand ambassadors and lowest-hanging fruit when it comes to positioning you as an employer of choice. They may already be talking about why they love working there, so make sure you share their stories on your social media and other marketing channels. And don’t forget to show your appreciation to them as valued assets to your business.

What do people think of you as an employer?

Do you know how your current or potential talent perceive you as an employer? What would prevent someone from applying for a job at your company, or attract them to do so? Gaining insights into such perceptions will help you identify and address any issues with your employer brand, and will reinforce what you’re doing well. Employer branding surveys aimed at current and potential candidates can help uncover such insights and steer your recruitment marketing strategy accordingly.

