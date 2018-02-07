Is it possible to achieve true work-life balance and work in advertising?

Work and life should not be mutually exclusive pursuits but such is the uneasy relationship with business and family life that there used to be a time when "leaving to spend more time with my family" was taken as shorthand for "fired". Yet in an era where leaders are extolling the virtues of bringing your "whole self" to work the conversation surrounding work-life balance has become more nuanced.

Indeed, pursuing a better work-life balance is no longer something creative leaders are encouraged to hide. As evidenced in Jo Hagger outgoing managing director of Wunderman UK’s statement that: "I’m leaving to pursue exciting opportunities beyond agency life that will enable me to achieve true work-life balance and pursue my life-long learning ambitions."

Of course, the very question of "work-life balance" is inherently problematic. Namely, because of the tendency to only ask women how they achieve it. However, in an industry in which vast swathes of talent now view freelancing as a plan A, not a plan B embracing flexible working and ensuring a healthy, inclusive working culture has to be a business priority.

Technology affords us a previously inconceivable level of flexibility; the challenge is to use it not to add to the relentlessness of the "always on" working day but to free us from its arbitrary constraints.

With this in mind, we asked a number of industry leaders if it is possible to achieve "true work life balance" and work in advertising?

Jo Hagger

Outgoing managing director, Wunderman UK

While I know many amazing people who seemingly manage to juggle the pressures of working in advertising while also having a personal/ parental life, I know many more who don't. My own '"disconnect" was first triggered when I had kids (and not just because sleep deprivation does little to support working 50-hour weeks); on returning to work, I was increasing aware that a culture of "busy" was dominating - to the detriment of actually working efficiently and creating real value. Agencies talk a good game when it comes to embracing progressive working practices, but there is still a tendency towards presenteeism that can be detrimental not just to productivity but to staff morale. This can have genuine repercussions for both retaining staff and attracting in new talent.

Bruce Daisley

Vice president of EMEA, Twitter

It's pretty extraordinary that this is where we are in 2018. Whether it's at work or in our personal lives we're increasingly judging others based on how quickly they show two blue ticks. There's really clear evidence that it doesn't make us more effective. (Half of all people who check email out of work hours exhibit significant signs of stress, stress is proven to completely wipe out our ability to be creative) and also it's unnecessary. Leslie Perlow is a researcher whose TED Talk is a good start point. She showed that even the most demanding clients don't need responses immediately - they just need their expectations managing. Work is rapidly heading to a two-track world: enlightened, creative places that deliver outstanding results and unevolved establishments that stick to the old failing methods. The good news is that talented people will vote with their feet... as we've just seen.

Xavier Rees

Chief executive, Havas London, Havas Helia and Field Day

Work-life balance no longer exists. We are all blending, not balancing. And we’re better for it. The enemy is presenteeism. Bosses who judge you if you leave the office before 7pm. Agencies that measure commitment by the number of family moments you sacrifice. There should only be one metric in a modern agency: how much you care. If you care enough, you’ll get the job done brilliantly – in your own way, around your own life. Agency leaders need to hire good people and trust them to make good decisions about how they do their work. Anything else repels the best talent.

Amelia Torode

Founder, The Fawnbrake Collective