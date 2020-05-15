Gurjit Degun
Post Office calls review of £7m media account

Carat works on planning and MG OMD handles buying.

Post Office: issued tender document
The Post Office is reviewing its media planning and buying account currently split between Carat and Manning Gottlieb OMD respectively.

A tender document was issued last week by the Post Office's procurement team for a two-year initial contract, with the option of three one-year extensions. It is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Post Office spends between £7m and £9m annually across TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social media, pay-per-click and influencer marketing.

The brief also includes a search for an agency to manage affiliate marketing.

Dentsu Aegis Network's Carat is repitching for the business. It won the Post Office’s media planning business in 2016 after a competitive pitch. Before that, it was held by Group M shop Mindshare.

It is unclear on whether Manning Gottlieb OMD, which works on buying, is defending the account. 

Last year, the Post Office awarded its advertising business to Ogilvy, leaving incumbent MullenLowe London.

The Post Office did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment at the time of publication.

