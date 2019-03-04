Post Office hands advertising account to Ogilvy

The Post Office has appointed Ogilvy to its advertising account, bringing to an end a relationship of just over four years with MullenLowe London.

Ogilvy beat MullenLowe and Unlimited Group to the business in the review, which was called late last year.

The Post Office appointed DLKW Lowe in November 2014 after a review that also included Ogilvy, as well as WCRS. The brand had previously worked with FCB Inferno.

DLKW Lowe became MullenLowe in January 2016, after Interpublic Group merged its networks Lowe & Partners and Mullen.

The latest review follows the appointment of Emma Springham as chief marketing and digital officer last September.

The Post Office had not responded to Campaign's request for comment at the time of publication.