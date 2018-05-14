Power 100 2018: Adam Zavalis, Aldi

In another year of rapid growth for Aldi, Zavalis led the brand’s sponsorship of Team GB with ads to mark the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, and a campaign last summer in which triathlete brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee took on one another in a series of tasks. Christmas saw the return of vegetable mascot Kevin the Carrot in a campaign that rated highly in consumer polling against many supermarket competitors.

