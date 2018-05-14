Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Aedamar Howlett, Coca-Cola

As the clock ticked down to the sugar tax, Howlett’s priority was to get as many Coke drinkers as possible to switch to the tax-free Zero Sugar variant. With sales growth of 41% year on year, that push was a success – thanks in large part to a massive sampling campaign. The year also brought major relaunches for Fanta and Schweppes, and what Howlett calls "our commitment to use the power of our brands" to make the business more sustainable.

