Power 100 2018: Alessandra Bellini, Tesco

Bellini joined Tesco last March, filling the role left vacant by Robin Terrell’s exit. Since then, she has led the "Food love stories" campaign and customer offers platform "Weekly little helps". She credits its Christmas campaign, "However you do Christmas, everyone’s welcome at Tesco", as being "successful in bringing to life the best of Tesco".

