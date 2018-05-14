Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Alex Aiken, Govt Comm Service

Under Aiken, in 2017/18 the GCS delivered 100-plus campaigns, spanning everything from road safety to military recruitment. It’s a while now since the government was the UK’s top-spending advertiser but its media buying contract, which is out to tender with an adspend of £1bn over four years, is still highly sought after by. Aiken highlights this as a priority for 2018, plus a "major" public information campaign around Brexit.

