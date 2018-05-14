Power 100 2018: Aline Santos, Unilever

Santos has led the Unstereotype project, which aims to eradicate clichéd portrayals of gender in advertising and brand content, since its inception in 2016. One of her priorities has been to make Unilever itself more representative; 47% of its managers are now female. This year Santos will turn her attention to start-up collaboration platform Unilever Foundry, which is committed to ensuring 50% of its start-ups are female-founded within five years.

