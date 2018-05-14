Power 100 2018: Andy Murray, Asda

The suave American dropped a bombshell in January when he announced a review of all Asda’s agencies, leading to the appointment of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in April. Just one day after that news broke, a bigger bombshell landed: Asda would be merging with Sainsbury’s. Both brands are set to be retained, but Murray will now have work to do honing Asda’s brand identity to better complement its partner-to-be.

