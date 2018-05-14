Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Anna Hill, Disney UK and Ireland

It’s been a busy year for Hill, creating brand partnerships with Unilever’s Persil, Procter & Gamble’s Olay and Sony Mobile, among others, for the launch of Beauty and the Beast, and taking virtual reality to new heights with the Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience. Hill’s other passion is inspiring girls to get more involved in male-dominated sports, with Disney forming a partnership with the FA to support girls’ football.

