How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Annabel Kilner, Made.com

Made.com recently raised £40m in funding to continue its expansion across Europe and strengthen its online presence. Kilner is leading the charge in Europe, with plans to open additional showrooms in several countries. She has also been busy strengthening the core brand team – the brand is no longer working with agencies across markets, having consolidated its performance marketing team in-house.

