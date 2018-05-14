Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Anthony Ireson, Ford of Europe

Ford’s low-profile European marketing chief celebrates his 20th year at the marque in 2018. Rather than pursuing ever-greater centralisation, Ireson showed refreshing creative leadership by allowing key markets such as the UK and Germany to create locally relevant campaigns to push the brand’s new Fiesta model, including its recent ad starring Keeley Hawes.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now