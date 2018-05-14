Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Arslan Sharif, Costa Coffee

Sharif has, over the past year, led Costa Coffee’s digital transformation across key global markets, including the launch of the brand’s new loyalty app, which has more than 1.2 million active users. Sharif’s focus for 2018 will continue to be on innovation, as well as improving speed of service and convenience for customers.

