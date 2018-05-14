Power 100 2018: Barnaby Dawe, Just Eat

Under Dawe’s leadership, Just Eat’s revenues grew by 45% to £546m in 2017, and the company was also listed on the FTSE 100. A brand strategy overseen by Dawe, rolled out across Just Eat’s international markets, has further accelerated growth. Dawe’s year was topped off by being named The Marketing Society’s Marketing Leader of the Year, following an industry-wide vote.

