Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Barry Moore, Adidas

Moore’s highlight of 2017 has been the brand’s growing investment in community groups, resulting in the launch of Adidas’ first fitness studio aimed at women and its street footballers’ Tango League. Adidas has also upped the ante through brand experiences, with the opening of its first UK stadium concept store in March at Westfield London, featuring a player’s tunnel entrance and locker-style changing rooms.

