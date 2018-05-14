Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Benjamin Braun, Audi

Braun’s first year leading Audi was a belter. Heeding his own advice – his personal motto is "Dare to be different" – Audi’s quirky "Clowns" campaign was named Campaign’s Creative Grand Prix 2017. The former British Gas marketer also brings digital nous and is leading from the front in his use of econometrics.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now