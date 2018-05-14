Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Bilge Ciftci, Vodafone

Under Ciftci, Vodafone has rolled out a series of ads fronted by The Hobbit star Martin Freeman, communicating that it combats deficiencies in the market, such as roaming charges, limited data bundles and unreliable indoor coverage. This year, Ciftci wants to "drive stronger brand love and preference" for Vodafone.

