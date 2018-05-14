Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Bozoma Saint John, Uber

Tasked with remaking the Uber brand, Saint John has had her hands full with what she describes as a "personal mission". She’s starting with the company’s culture. To better understand Uber’s customers and drivers, she has done a stint as an Uber pool driver, and is publicly fighting to improve diversity at the company, stating that she intends to drive "real change".

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now