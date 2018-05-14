Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Carolina Martinoli, British Airways

Martinoli joined from BA sister airline Iberia in June last year. There, she had redesigned the company’s customer experience, which led to a 27-point increase in satisfaction scores. At BA, she has launched Premium Transfer Drive – a service to ensure customers make their onward connecting flights. A big date in the diary next year for Martinoli is BA’s centenary celebrations.

