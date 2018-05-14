Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Catherine Kehoe, Lloyds Banking Group

The past 12 months have underlined Kehoe’s impressive versatility as a marketer. While Halifax has been using classic TV characters to entertain consumers, most recently Thunderbirds’ Parker and Lady Penelope, Lloyds Bank scooped £1m in free airtime after winning Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award for an emotional spot tackling mental-health prejudices.

