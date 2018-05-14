Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Cheryl Calverley, AA

Calverley is responsible for shaking up the brand’s advertising and transforming it from being the established "fourth emergency service", aimed at motorists, to targeting "freedom seekers", with the message that they’ll "never miss a beat". Her big challenge will be to accelerate this brand shift from an analogue "reactive" service to a digital-first "preventative" service.

