Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Chris Macleod, Transport for London

From the roll-out of an Oyster app through to trialling bots on Facebook, digital innovation continues to be a key area for Macleod. A win for TfL’s Twitter work in the mobile innovation category of Campaign’s Marketing New Thinking Awards 2017 shows the organisation is getting it right. At the start of this year, Macleod’s efforts for TfL were rewarded with a promotion to customer director – a reflection of the organisation’s customer-focused drive. Among his 2018 priorities, Macleod picks out the Elizabeth Line launch.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now