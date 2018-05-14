Power 100 2018: Chris Macleod, Transport for London

From the roll-out of an Oyster app through to trialling bots on Facebook, digital innovation continues to be a key area for Macleod. A win for TfL’s Twitter work in the mobile innovation category of Campaign’s Marketing New Thinking Awards 2017 shows the organisation is getting it right. At the start of this year, Macleod’s efforts for TfL were rewarded with a promotion to customer director – a reflection of the organisation’s customer-focused drive. Among his 2018 priorities, Macleod picks out the Elizabeth Line launch.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

