Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Cindy Tervoort, Heineken

Tervoort has been focused on "bringing more of a point of view to our brands" – a strategy that can be seen in Heineken’s "Open your world" and "Worlds apart", as well as Old Mout’s "Help hatch a kiwi", which scored 28 million views in a campaign to support conservation of the symbolic bird in the cider brand’s native New Zealand. Another milestone was working with Facebook’s internal creative team on a social-only campaign for Birra Moretti – a partnership, Tervoort says, that led to "extremely valuable learnings on both sides".

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now