Power 100 2018: Claire Farrant, Lidl

Farrant joined Lidl in 2015 after a decade at Tesco, and has since helped the discounter achieve continued double-digit sales growth. This spring, the brand launched "Spring spotters", a series of short films inspired by nature documentaries that marked the first major work from the new leadership team at Lidl’s agency, TBWA\London.

